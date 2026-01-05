Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LA fire studies show the risks as wildfire smoke lingered inside homes

By Yifang Zhu, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
When cities burn, plastics, electronics, cleaning chemicals and much more create a toxic brew. Studies underway after the LA fires show exposure is often strongest inside homes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A sign of Europe’s troubled times? Lithuania brings in tax reforms to boost defence spending
~ Will 2026 be the year when coral reefs pass their tipping point?
~ Focusing on surface-level diversity is stopping Britain from becoming truly multicultural
~ Plant sex life is more complicated than you probably imagine
~ Reading the sky: how Irish weather lore preserved a deep understanding of the natural world
~ Johannesburg has failed its informal traders: policies are in place, but action is needed
~ Why does orange juice taste bad after you brush your teeth?
~ How museums can help rebuild trust in a divided America
~ The US used to be really dirty – environmental cleanup laws have made a huge difference
~ Voters shrug off scandals, paying a price in lost trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter