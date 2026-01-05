Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do South African teachers still threaten children with a beating? A psychologist explains

By Simangele Mayisela, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Corporal punishment – usually referring to adults hitting children – was abolished in South Africa in 1997. The Constitutional Court had already ruled it incompatible with the bill of rights in 1995. In that judgement, the chief justice said that in his view, “juvenile whipping is cruel, it is inhuman and it is degrading” – as well as “unnecessary”. The South…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
