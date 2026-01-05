Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Before toppling Maduro, the US spent decades pressuring Venezuelan leaders over its oil wealth

By James Trapani, Associate Lecturer of History and International Relations, Western Sydney University
Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro long resisted US attempts to influence Venezuelan politics and exert control over its oil reserves.The Conversation


