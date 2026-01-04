Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just joined a dating app? Here’s how to look after yourself and handle rejection

By Megan Willis, Associate Professor, School of Behavioural and Health Sciences, Australian Catholic University
As the New Year rolls around, dating apps often see a surge in new sign-ups. Some are dipping their toes in for the first time, while others are rejoining with renewed hope of finding love after a break.

The right swipe has undoubtedly led to many success stories – long-term relationships, marriages and babies.

But it has also produced countless tales of the darker side of dating apps. Highlights from my own dating app adventures…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
