Why can’t we admit to not enjoying a bad holiday?

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Everyone always loves a holiday – at least, that’s how we portray them. Holidays present a chance to unwind, relax and decompress from life’s day-to-day struggles. But they don’t always go to plan, and they’re not always as amazing, relaxing or enriching as we like to think.

Yet admitting you didn’t enjoy your holiday remains surprisingly taboo.

The holiday performance


For most of human history, ordinary people didn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
