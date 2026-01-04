Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is ‘oatzempic’? Does it actually work for weight loss?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Instagram lately, you may have seen people blending oats with water or juice and calling it “oatzempic.”

The name is a nod to Ozempic, a prescription medication used primarily for type 2 diabetes that also suppresses appetite. Videos of the oatzempic drink usually promise easy weight loss, effortless fullness and a “natural alternative” to medication.

But is oatzempic supported by science? The short answer is no. Let’s unpack why.


The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
