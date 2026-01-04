Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How US intervention in Venezuela mirrors its actions in Panama in 1989

By Adriana Marin, Lecturer in International Relations, Coventry University
The US dramatically escalated its confrontation with Venezuela on January 3, moving from sanctions and targeted strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels to direct military action. In a pre-dawn operation, US forces captured the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, and removed them from the country.

The operation has prompted historical comparisons with the US invasion of Panama in late 1989. Although separated by more than three decades and unfolding in different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autocrats have long lists of political enemies. This is how Donald Trump has tried to silence his
~ With thousands of feral horses gone, Kosciuszko’s fragile ecosystems are slowly recovering
~ Drownings are surging in Australia. AI can help
~ Can office culture survive the work-from-home revolution? Yes, but you can’t force the fun
~ Just joined a dating app? Here’s how to look after yourself and handle rejection
~ Why can’t we admit to not enjoying a bad holiday?
~ What is ‘oatzempic’? Does it actually work for weight loss?
~ Why you’re wise on Tuesday and foolish on Sunday: Practising wisdom in uncertain times
~ Feeling stuck at work as the New Year begins? It may be a sign of professional growth
~ Your new health habit may be just a mental shift away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter