Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you’re wise on Tuesday and foolish on Sunday: Practising wisdom in uncertain times

By Igor Grossmann, Professor of Psychology, University of Waterloo
Jackson A. Smith, PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, University of Waterloo
Wisdom fluctuates. New longitudinal evidence suggests wise reasoning is a trainable toolkit —not a trait — and repeated distanced self-reflection can strengthen it in daily life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autocrats have long lists of political enemies. This is how Donald Trump has tried to silence his
~ With thousands of feral horses gone, Kosciuszko’s fragile ecosystems are slowly recovering
~ Drownings are surging in Australia. AI can help
~ Can office culture survive the work-from-home revolution? Yes, but you can’t force the fun
~ Just joined a dating app? Here’s how to look after yourself and handle rejection
~ Why can’t we admit to not enjoying a bad holiday?
~ What is ‘oatzempic’? Does it actually work for weight loss?
~ How US intervention in Venezuela mirrors its actions in Panama in 1989
~ Feeling stuck at work as the New Year begins? It may be a sign of professional growth
~ Your new health habit may be just a mental shift away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter