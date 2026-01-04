Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your new health habit may be just a mental shift away

By Mandi Baker, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
The new year starts for many by making resolutions to live healthier lives. This can mean getting fitter by joining a gym, signing up to Pilates classes or starting a new diet.

For many, these resolutions are hard to maintain and the new habits slip away. Unfortunately, there are many reasons why our best intentions fail; the kids get sick so you can’t get out for a class, the costs of equipment or membership become too steep, and kale just isn’t cutting it for dinner anymore. In the end, motivation for our new habits runs out.

Read more:


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autocrats have long lists of political enemies. This is how Donald Trump has tried to silence his
~ With thousands of feral horses gone, Kosciuszko’s fragile ecosystems are slowly recovering
~ Drownings are surging in Australia. AI can help
~ Can office culture survive the work-from-home revolution? Yes, but you can’t force the fun
~ Just joined a dating app? Here’s how to look after yourself and handle rejection
~ Why can’t we admit to not enjoying a bad holiday?
~ What is ‘oatzempic’? Does it actually work for weight loss?
~ How US intervention in Venezuela mirrors its actions in Panama in 1989
~ Why you’re wise on Tuesday and foolish on Sunday: Practising wisdom in uncertain times
~ Feeling stuck at work as the New Year begins? It may be a sign of professional growth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS