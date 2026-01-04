Hotter weather thickens the blood of wild mammals: in a world first we traced this in African striped mice using 12 years’ worth of blood samples
By Lindelani Makuya, Postdoctoral associate, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS); University of the Witwatersrand
Antoine Stier, Researcher at CNRS & Adjunct Professor (University of Turku), Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Carsten Schradin, Director of Research, Université de Strasbourg; University of the Witwatersrand
Large wild mammals – from elephants to antelopes – are already struggling to cope with global warming. Now new research shows that even the small creatures adapted to harsh, arid landscapes may be reaching their limits.
Even though they’re accustomed to living in semi-desert environments, the African…
