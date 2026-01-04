Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV funding still falls short of targets after pledges: what’s at stake

By Melanie Bisnauth, Doctoral Researcher, School of Public Health and Public Health Technical Advisor, Anova Health Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
A mix of domestic revenue generation, efficiency gains and strategic partnerships is essential to sustain and expand HIV programmes despite declining external aid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US has invaded countries and deposed leaders before. Its military action against Venezuela feels different
~ Political policing in Museveni’s Uganda: what it means for the 2026 elections
~ Hotter weather thickens the blood of wild mammals: in a world first we traced this in African striped mice using 12 years’ worth of blood samples
~ The US has invaded countries and deposed leaders before. This time feels different
~ Were the US actions in Venezuela legal under international law? An expert explains
~ 5 scenarios for a post-Maduro Venezuela — and what they could signal to the wider region
~ Global: Amnesty International raises human rights concerns following US’s military action in Venezuela
~ A predawn op in Latin America? The US has been here before, but the seizure of Venezuela’s Maduro is still unprecedented
~ Trump’s new world order is taking shape in Venezuela. Five keys to understanding the US military attacks
~ I wrote a book on the politics of war powers, and Trump’s attack on Venezuela reflects Congress surrendering its decision-making powers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter