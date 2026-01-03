Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty International raises human rights concerns following US’s military action in Venezuela

By Amnesty International
Today’s military action by the US Trump Administration in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, raises grave concerns for the human rights of the Venezuelan population. It most likely constitutes a violation of international law, including the UN Charter, as does the stated US intention to run Venezuela and […] The post Global: Amnesty International raises human rights concerns following US’s military action in Venezuela appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
