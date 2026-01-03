Tolerance.ca
A predawn op in Latin America? The US has been here before, but the seizure of Venezuela’s Maduro is still unprecedented

By Alan McPherson, Professor of History, Temple University
The operation in Venezuela has echoes of Panama in 1989. But in ordering President Maduro’s capture, Trump has broken with long-standing US policy in Latin America.The Conversation


