Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online ‘brainrot’ isn’t ruining children’s minds – it’s a new way of navigating the modern internet

By Oli Buckley, Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough University
Lilly Casey-Green, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, Loughborough University
Patrick Scaife, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, Loughborough University
“Brainrot” is what many people call the chaotic, fast-moving memes, sounds and catchphrases that spread across TikTok, Roblox and online gaming and into playgrounds. An example is the endlessly repeated chant of “six-seven”, which still echoes through houses and schools across the country – to the bewilderment (or annoyance) of many teachers and parents.

But if you’ve ever said “I’ll be back” in a mock-Arnie voice or asked “you talkin’ to me?”, you’ve already engaged in a form of brainrot.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
