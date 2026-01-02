Online ‘brainrot’ isn’t ruining children’s minds – it’s a new way of navigating the modern internet
By Oli Buckley, Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough University
Lilly Casey-Green, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, Loughborough University
Patrick Scaife, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, Loughborough University
“Brainrot” is what many people call the chaotic, fast-moving memes, sounds and catchphrases that spread across TikTok, Roblox and online gaming and into playgrounds. An example is the endlessly repeated chant of “six-seven”, which still echoes through houses and schools across the country – to the bewilderment (or annoyance) of many teachers and parents.
But if you’ve ever said “I’ll be back” in a mock-Arnie voice or asked “you talkin’ to me?”, you’ve already engaged in a form of brainrot.…
- Friday, January 2nd 2026