Why brides are still reluctant to choose secondhand wedding dresses
By Lauren Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Marketing & Events, University of South Wales
Charles Hancock, Senior Lecturer Marketing, University of Derby
Rosy Boardman, Reader in Fashion Business, University of Manchester
Secondhand fashion is booming, yet most brides – even those who care about sustainability – still choose to walk down the aisle in a new wedding dress.
It’s a striking contradiction. Wedding gowns are expensive and resource-intensive to produce. They require large amounts of fabric and water for a garment worn only once. And while many couples are thinking more carefully about the environmental cost of their celebrations, secondhand bridalwear remains the exception rather than the norm.
- Friday, January 2nd 2026