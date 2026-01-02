Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why brides are still reluctant to choose secondhand wedding dresses

By Lauren Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Marketing & Events, University of South Wales
Charles Hancock, Senior Lecturer Marketing, University of Derby
Rosy Boardman, Reader in Fashion Business, University of Manchester
Secondhand fashion is booming, yet most brides – even those who care about sustainability – still choose to walk down the aisle in a new wedding dress.

It’s a striking contradiction. Wedding gowns are expensive and resource-intensive to produce. They require large amounts of fabric and water for a garment worn only once. And while many couples are thinking more carefully about the environmental cost of their celebrations, secondhand bridalwear remains the exception rather than the norm.

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ancient braces myth: why our ancestors didn’t need straight teeth
~ Online ‘brainrot’ isn’t ruining children’s minds – it’s a new way of navigating the modern internet
~ China’s five green economy challenges in 2026
~ The rise and fall of Babycham – the sparkling pear drink that sold the champagne lifestyle at a small price
~ Street food in Mombasa: how city life shaped the modern meal
~ Australia’s red and yellow beach flags can be dangerously confusing. Is it time to change them?
~ Donald Trump loathes the courts. He’s following the autocrat playbook to sideline them
~ Walk while you work: are the extra steps on an under desk treadmill worth the cost?
~ Is world peace even possible? I study war and peace and here’s where I’d start
~ Ancient African bedrock reveals the violent beginnings of life on our blue planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter