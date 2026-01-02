Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise and fall of Babycham – the sparkling pear drink that sold the champagne lifestyle at a small price

By Steve Parissien, Lecturer in Architectural History, University of Oxford
As a cultural historian who has worked with and lectured on the drinks industry for many years I was asked to write a book about post-war Britain and the drinks that made it. I immediately knew I had to include Babycham – a post-austerity tipple that had made Britain smile.

Britain in the early 1950s was gradually emerging from the shadow of war and was dealing with bankruptcy and post-war shortages. By the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, British manufacturing was getting back on its feet.

In that year, a little-known Somerset brewery, Showerings, hit upon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ancient braces myth: why our ancestors didn’t need straight teeth
~ Online ‘brainrot’ isn’t ruining children’s minds – it’s a new way of navigating the modern internet
~ Why brides are still reluctant to choose secondhand wedding dresses
~ China’s five green economy challenges in 2026
~ Street food in Mombasa: how city life shaped the modern meal
~ Australia’s red and yellow beach flags can be dangerously confusing. Is it time to change them?
~ Donald Trump loathes the courts. He’s following the autocrat playbook to sideline them
~ Walk while you work: are the extra steps on an under desk treadmill worth the cost?
~ Is world peace even possible? I study war and peace and here’s where I’d start
~ Ancient African bedrock reveals the violent beginnings of life on our blue planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter