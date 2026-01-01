Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump loathes the courts. He’s following the autocrat playbook to sideline them

By Justin Bergman, International Affairs Editor, The Conversation
Several cases before the court will be pivotal in determining how much power Trump is able to accrue – and what he’ll be able to do with it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s red and yellow beach flags can be dangerously confusing. Is it time to change them?
~ Walk while you work: are the extra steps on an under desk treadmill worth the cost?
~ Is world peace even possible? I study war and peace and here’s where I’d start
~ Ancient African bedrock reveals the violent beginnings of life on our blue planet
~ Moving house? 3 surprising ways your new neighbourhood can affect health and happiness
~ What were books like in ancient Greece and Rome?
~ Why do I seem to get sick as soon as I take time off?
~ Why central bankers look to the ‘stars’ when setting interest rates
~ Oldest known cremation in Africa poses 9,500-year-old mystery about Stone Age hunter-gatherers
~ Five ways to improve your health this year that don’t rely on losing weight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter