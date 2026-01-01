Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moving house? 3 surprising ways your new neighbourhood can affect health and happiness

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Abbas Rajabifard, Professor in Geomatics and SDI, The University of Melbourne
Neema Nassir, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Zahra Shahhoseini, Research Fellow in Public Health, Monash University
Choosing an area to live is tricky. But many people overlook the importance of walkable, leafy and quiet suburbs. Here’s how to check.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
