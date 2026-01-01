Oldest known cremation in Africa poses 9,500-year-old mystery about Stone Age hunter-gatherers
By Jessica C. Thompson, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Yale University
Elizabeth Sawchuk, Curator of Human Evolution of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Research Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Jessica Cerezo-Román, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Oklahoma
An ancient cremation would have been a community spectacle in a place returned to and reignited over many generations. What was behind this unexpected funeral ritual?
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 1st 2026