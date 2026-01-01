Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What colour should I repaint my home? Ask a psychologist

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
I knew there would be an argument. The room had gone eerily quiet. “Isn’t it about time,” my partner began, “that we freshened this place up a little?”

There was a long pause as she glanced around the white walls of our kitchen – which, I’ll admit, do have a little bit of paint chipping off them. Then she dropped a glossy magazine on the table – World of Interiors, I think. I was trying not to look.

My partner is passionate about colours and knows the names of all the different shades. I don’t – but I am a psychologist, and that gives me some skin in this colour game too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to improve your health this year that don’t rely on losing weight
~ Three climate New Year’s resolutions that will fail – and four that can actually stick
~ Why New Year’s resolutions might feel harder this year – and what could help
~ What makes mountain birds sing at dawn – and why are they sometimes quiet? Ecologists explain
~ Inside scoop: the 2,500-year history of ice-cream
~ Are you a hellraiser mite or a knobbled weevil? Take the quiz and vote for NZ’s Bug of the Year
~ If you get lost in the bush, can you really survive by drinking your own pee?
~ Worker exploitation can hide in plain sight. Here’s how to ensure an ethical summer holiday
~ Focus apps claim to improve your productivity. Do they actually work?
~ Cabinet papers 2005: WorkChoices, Afghanistan and climate change take centre stage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter