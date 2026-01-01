Tolerance.ca
What makes mountain birds sing at dawn – and why are they sometimes quiet? Ecologists explain

By Mosikidi Toka, PhD candidate, University of the Free State
Warblers in high mountain wetlands change their dawn singing with temperature, rain, wind, humidity and moonlight, showing how weather shapes wildlife behaviour.The Conversation


