Human Rights Observatory

Inside scoop: the 2,500-year history of ice-cream

By Garritt C. Van Dyk, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
You can trace your summer treat all the way back to the ‘ice pits’ developed in the Persian desert in 550 BCE.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
