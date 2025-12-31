Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worker exploitation can hide in plain sight. Here’s how to ensure an ethical summer holiday

By Naduni Madhavika, Doctoral Researcher, Social Sustainability in Tourism, University of Tasmania
Balkrushna Potdar, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Mansi Mansi, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Tasmania
Rakesh Pandey, Associate Professor in Accounting, University of Tasmania
If they haven’t already, many Australians will soon head off for summer holidays. But behind every smooth check-in, cocktail or airport gate smile is one of more than an estimated 270 million tourism workers – about 8.2% of the global workforce.

These workers – cleaners, cooks, waiters, porters and cabin crew – often labour around the clock to make holidays feel effortless for everyone else. But too often there’s a dark reality hiding behind this idyllic picture.

Our team at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
