Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cabinet papers 2005: WorkChoices, Afghanistan and climate change take centre stage

By David Lee, Associate Professor of History, UNSW Sydney
In 2005, the Howard government introduced its controversial WorkChoices legislation. It would be a key factor in the government’s defeat in the 2007 election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside scoop: the 2,500-year history of ice-cream
~ Are you a hellraiser mite or a knobbled weevil? Take the quiz and vote for NZ’s Bug of the Year
~ If you get lost in the bush, can you really survive by drinking your own pee?
~ Worker exploitation can hide in plain sight. Here’s how to ensure an ethical summer holiday
~ Focus apps claim to improve your productivity. Do they actually work?
~ What are your new year’s reading resolutions? 6 dedicated readers share theirs
~ US air strikes in northern Nigeria: possible windfalls, as well as dangers
~ New year, new gym injuries
~ Why procrastination isn’t laziness – it’s rigid thinking that your brain can unlearn
~ How Celtic languages spread across Britain and Ireland: why we need to reconsider the early story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter