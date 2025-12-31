Tolerance.ca
US air strikes in northern Nigeria: possible windfalls, as well as dangers

By Olayinka Ajala, Associate professor in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
A month before the US carried out its Christmas day attack on militants linked to the Islamic State group (IS) in north-western Nigeria, president Donald Trump had declared Nigeria a “country of particular concern”. This was due to the alleged killing of Christians by terrorist groups in the country. Trump threatened military intervention if the attacks against Christians…The Conversation


