Why procrastination isn’t laziness – it’s rigid thinking that your brain can unlearn

By Annemieke Apergis-Schoute, Lecturer in Psychology, Queen Mary University of London
Why we procrastinate has less to do with willpower than with how flexibly our brains handle stress and discomfort - and the good news is, flexibility is trainable.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
