Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonians shift toward clean cooking solutions with eco-charcoal

By Sandra Tuombouh
Eco-charcoal, a product made using methods and materials that minimize environmental harm, is gradually replacing traditional charcoal in some households in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
