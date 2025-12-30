Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual violence against children ‘entrenched, systemic and widespread’ across DR Congo, UNICEF warns

Sexual violence against children has become entrenched, systemic and increasingly widespread across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with new data showing a sharp rise in cases since 2022, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).


