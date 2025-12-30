Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No small beer: how the famous drink affects law (and law affects beer)

By Dan Jerker B. Svantesson, Professor specialising in Internet law, Bond University
Law affects beer, and beer affects law. The connection between the two is stronger than you might think, as we have illustrated in the recently published book Beer Law.

So as you pour a nice cold one during the summer holidays, here are a few things to think about.

1. Beer was a trigger for civilisation

It is common knowledge that humans transitioned from a “hunter-gatherer” type of life to civilisation and settling down to cultivate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
