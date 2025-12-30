Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The science of the casino: why the house always wins in the long run

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
You’ve probably heard the phrase “the house always wins” when it comes to casino gambling. But what does it actually mean?

After all, people do hit jackpots, and casino games are supposed to be fair – so what guarantees the casino still comes out ahead?

The answer lies in a simple but powerful mathematical idea called “the house edge”: a small, systematic statistical advantage built into every casino game. It’s the invisible force that ensures the numbers will always tilt toward the house in the long run.

So, let’s unpack the science behind that edge: how it’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
