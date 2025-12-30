Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amazing pineapple leaf powder that fights crime and pollution: new research

By Bienvenu Gael Fouda Mbanga, Research fellow, Nelson Mandela University
In South Africa, discarded pineapple leaves can now be turned into a low-cost, eco-friendly solution for both cleaning polluted water and forensics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Year in Review: How the Caribbean survived 2025
~ The hidden health dangers of electric scooters: how ‘assisted mobility’ is making us less mobile
~ Screens and social media are damaging kids’ conversation skills. Here’s why this matters, and how to get them back
~ Prospect and implications of other effective area-based conservation measures in indigenous Chepang landscape in Nepal
~ Inside Uganda’s video halls, ‘video jokers’ transform Hollywood blockbusters into local entertainment
~ I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us
~ What to do if you fail at your new year resolution
~ I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift
~ Heritage railway volunteers show how deep friendships can be formed without discussing emotions
~ Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter