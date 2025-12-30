Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden health dangers of electric scooters: how ‘assisted mobility’ is making us less mobile

By Javier Brazo-Sayavera, Profesor del área de Educación Física y Deportiva, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Javier Molina García, Catedrático de Universidad. Área: educación física, Universitat de València
Mario Jordi Sánchez, Profesor Titular de Antropología Social, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Palma Chillón Garzón, Profesora Titular de Universidad; área de Educación Física y Deportiva, Universidad de Granada
Electric scooters have become a common sight in our cities. They are often touted as an emblem of modern micro-mobility, a solution that promises to ease congestion, reduce travel times and cut emissions. However, behind their promise and modernity lies a hidden danger: these vehicles pose a threat to the health and safety of young people.

The World Health Organisation has identified physical inactivity as a “silent threat to global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Year in Review: How the Caribbean survived 2025
~ Amazing pineapple leaf powder that fights crime and pollution: new research
~ Screens and social media are damaging kids’ conversation skills. Here’s why this matters, and how to get them back
~ Prospect and implications of other effective area-based conservation measures in indigenous Chepang landscape in Nepal
~ Inside Uganda’s video halls, ‘video jokers’ transform Hollywood blockbusters into local entertainment
~ I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us
~ What to do if you fail at your new year resolution
~ I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift
~ Heritage railway volunteers show how deep friendships can be formed without discussing emotions
~ Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter