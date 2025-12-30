The hidden health dangers of electric scooters: how ‘assisted mobility’ is making us less mobile
By Javier Brazo-Sayavera, Profesor del área de Educación Física y Deportiva, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Javier Molina García, Catedrático de Universidad. Área: educación física, Universitat de València
Mario Jordi Sánchez, Profesor Titular de Antropología Social, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Palma Chillón Garzón, Profesora Titular de Universidad; área de Educación Física y Deportiva, Universidad de Granada
Electric scooters have become a common sight in our cities. They are often touted as an emblem of modern micro-mobility, a solution that promises to ease congestion, reduce travel times and cut emissions. However, behind their promise and modernity lies a hidden danger: these vehicles pose a threat to the health and safety of young people.
The World Health Organisation has identified physical inactivity as a “silent threat to global…
