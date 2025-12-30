Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Screens and social media are damaging kids’ conversation skills. Here’s why this matters, and how to get them back

By Estrella Montolío Durán, Catedrática de Lengua Española. Universitat de Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona
Social media and mobile phones are major disruptors of face-to-face conversations. Recent research has conclusively demonstrated that the indiscriminate (and borderline addictive) use of mobile phones has a direct impact on the quality of our interactions.

Our compulsive relationship with these devices drains our attention, preventing us from listening and sustaining meaningful conversation. Studies have found that the mere presence of a mobile…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
