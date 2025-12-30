Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prospect and implications of other effective area-based conservation measures in indigenous Chepang landscape in Nepal

By Biswash Chepang
This article examines the implications of this designation, assessing its effectiveness and relevance for the Chepang Community in Nepal following the declaration of Chepang Landscape as an OECM.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Year in Review: How the Caribbean survived 2025
~ Amazing pineapple leaf powder that fights crime and pollution: new research
~ The hidden health dangers of electric scooters: how ‘assisted mobility’ is making us less mobile
~ Screens and social media are damaging kids’ conversation skills. Here’s why this matters, and how to get them back
~ Inside Uganda’s video halls, ‘video jokers’ transform Hollywood blockbusters into local entertainment
~ I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us
~ What to do if you fail at your new year resolution
~ I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift
~ Heritage railway volunteers show how deep friendships can be formed without discussing emotions
~ Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter