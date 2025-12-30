Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us

By Yangang Xing, Associate Professor, School of Architecture Design and the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University
On winter mornings in Harbin, where the air outside could freeze your eyelashes, I would wake up on a bed of warm earth.

Harbin, where I grew up, is in northeast China. Winter temperatures regularly dip to -30°C and in January even the warmest days rarely go above -10°C. With about 6 million residents today, Harbin is easily the largest city in the world to experience such consistent cold.

Keeping warm in such temperatures is something I’ve thought about all my life. Long before electric air conditioning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
