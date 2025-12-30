Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What to do if you fail at your new year resolution

By Janina Steinmetz, Professor in Marketing, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Every year, many of us bravely announce our resolutions for the new year. A glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve might add to our confidence in our ability to do better in the coming year and save more, spend less, eat better, work out more, or binge-watch less.

But most of our resolutions fail. Even within the first weeks after New Year’s Eve, the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside Uganda’s video halls, ‘video jokers’ transform Hollywood blockbusters into local entertainment
~ I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us
~ I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift
~ Heritage railway volunteers show how deep friendships can be formed without discussing emotions
~ Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures
~ LA fires showed how much neighborliness matters for wildfire safety – schools can do much more to teach it
~ West Coast levee failures show growing risks from America’s aging flood defenses
~ Babblers, cops and quacks: the sometimes dark – but often amusing – origins of nicknames for jobs
~ Architecture isn’t neutral. It’s been shaping political power for millennia
~ Can Australian sport ever be environmentally sustainable?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter