I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift

By Stuart Walker, Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield
It’s a Wednesday evening in a town hall in Penryn in Cornwall, and my friend Pete and I are volunteering at our local repair cafe. We set up tables, get our tools ready, put up a sign outside and wait for people to arrive.

By the time we pack up three hours later, along with two other volunteers we have helped repair three vacuum cleaners, a pair of jeans, a laptop, a desk lamp, a clock and an electric skateboard, as well as replacing many buttons, zips, fuses, and bulbs. Some products have returned home with their owners, either to come back next time to fit a part we’ve ordered,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
