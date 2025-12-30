Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heritage railway volunteers show how deep friendships can be formed without discussing emotions

By Tom Yarrow, Professor of Anthropology, Durham University
“Let’s face it, we’re just not that into emotions,” Brian tells me with a smile talking with other volunteers at a heritage steam railway in northern England. They are discussing a popular TV restoration show. Allan grimaces, parodying the presenter: “He’s always jumping around, shoving the microphone in their faces, like, ‘How do you feel?’ ‘Does this make you sad?’ You can almost see his glee when people actually cry!”

This parody of emotional disclosure captures something important about the values of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside Uganda’s video halls, ‘video jokers’ transform Hollywood blockbusters into local entertainment
~ I grew up in the world’s coldest city without central heating. Here’s what the world can learn from us
~ What to do if you fail at your new year resolution
~ I volunteer in a repair cafe: we can help you learn to fix your broken Christmas gift
~ Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures
~ LA fires showed how much neighborliness matters for wildfire safety – schools can do much more to teach it
~ West Coast levee failures show growing risks from America’s aging flood defenses
~ Babblers, cops and quacks: the sometimes dark – but often amusing – origins of nicknames for jobs
~ Architecture isn’t neutral. It’s been shaping political power for millennia
~ Can Australian sport ever be environmentally sustainable?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter