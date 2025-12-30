Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal partners with Indigenous Chepang community to implement effective conservation measures

By Biswash Chepang
This article examines the implications of this designation, assessing its effectiveness and relevance for the Chepang Community in Nepal following the declaration of Chepang Landscape as an OECM.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
