Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Australian sport ever be environmentally sustainable?

By Camilla Brockett, Professor of Sport Systems Development, Victoria University
Xu He, PhD Candidate, Victoria University
Sport is one of the most climate-sensitive aspects of Australian life, yet still sits largely outside the national conversation on climate exposure.

Sport attracts around 14 million participants annually in Australia. According to national data from July 2023 to December…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
