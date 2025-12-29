Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Weights of gold in bullion’: how the ancients invested in precious metals

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
“All I want is an income of 20,000 sesterces from secure investments”, proclaims a character in a poem by Juvenal (1st-2nd century CE), the Roman poet.

Today, 20,000 sesterces would be equivalent to about A$300,000 in interest from investments. Anyone would be very happy with this much passive annual income.

Like today, people in ancient times understood that investing money…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LA fires showed how much neighborliness matters for wildfire safety – schools can do much more to teach it
~ West Coast levee failures show growing risks from America’s aging flood defenses
~ Babblers, cops and quacks: the sometimes dark – but often amusing – origins of nicknames for jobs
~ Architecture isn’t neutral. It’s been shaping political power for millennia
~ Can Australian sport ever be environmentally sustainable?
~ It’s a pool party! How to stay safe around the pool with friends this summer
~ What actually is fire? A physicist explains
~ Clouds are vital to life – but many are becoming wispy ghosts. Here’s how to see the changes above us
~ More women, same inequalities: How symbolic violence quietly persists in Indonesian diplomacy
~ AI agents arrived in 2025 – here’s what happened and the challenges ahead in 2026
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter