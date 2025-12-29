Tolerance.ca
It’s a pool party! How to stay safe around the pool with friends this summer

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health and Co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
It’s summer so kids’ playdates and birthday parties might start moving from the playground to the pool.

I research how to prevent drowning. I’m also a mum of two kids living in a house with a pool. So water safety is always front of mind.

Drowning deaths are at a record high in Australia. For pre-schoolers, this often happens in backyard pools. Although school-aged children have a much lower…The Conversation


