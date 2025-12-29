Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What actually is fire? A physicist explains

By Emma Brown, Lecturer in Math and Physics, CQUniversity Australia
Fire is an ancient technology that has helped shape human evolution. Our ancestors used fire for safety, cooking and preserving food. They gathered around a flickering fire to share stories, pass on cultural knowledge and build community.

Today, fire is an important industrial tool. It remains woven into our daily lives and rituals (think blowing out candles on your birthday cake). As it did…The Conversation


