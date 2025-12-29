Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI agents arrived in 2025 – here’s what happened and the challenges ahead in 2026

By Thomas Şerban von Davier, Affiliated Faculty Member, Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
AI systems began a major shift in 2025 from content creators and chatbots to agents capable of using other software tools and acting on their own.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
