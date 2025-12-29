Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What loving-kindness meditation is and how to practice it in the new year

By Jeremy David Engels, Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication, Penn State
The practice of this meditation often involves quietly reciting to oneself several phrases that evoke and visualize the beings who will receive loving-kindness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
