Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Choosing a career? In a fast-changing job market, listen to your inner self – counsellor

By Kobus Maree, Professor of Educational Psychology, University of Pretoria
The world of work today, in the 21st century, is far more unpredictable than it was in the 20th century. Jobs come and go, roles change constantly, and automation and digital disruption are the only constants. Many young people will one day do jobs that don’t yet exist or did not exist a few years ago. Change is the new normal.

In this world, career counselling focuses on navigating repeated transitions and developing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Festive maths puzzles – answers and explanations
~ Five myths about learning a new language – busted
~ Biophobia: why some people hate nature – and what you can do about it
~ How to combat the post-Christmas slump
~ The health benefits of swearing
~ Are we the Martians? The intriguing idea that life on Earth began on the red planet
~ Japanese pop culture is sexually explicit, but sex education is wanting
~ Emma Johnston was a visionary scientist, environmentalist and leader, with an abiding hope for humanity
~ Donald Trump’s first step to becoming a would-be autocrat – hijacking a party
~ With every extinction, we lose not just a species but a treasure trove of knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter