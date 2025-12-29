Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five myths about learning a new language – busted

By Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Languages Education, University of Sheffield
Jessica Mary Bradley, Senior Lecturer in Literacies and Language, University of Sheffield
Language learning is often a daunting prospect. Many of us wish we had learned a language to a higher level at school. But even though adults of all ages can do well in acquiring a new language, fear – or the memory of struggling to memorise grammar at school – can hold us back.

We both work in languages education and recognise the real benefits that learning…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
