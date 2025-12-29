Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biophobia: why some people hate nature – and what you can do about it

By Johan Kjellberg Jensen, Visiting research fellow in Environmental Sciences, Lund University
We’re constantly told that spending time in nature is good for the body and the mind alike. A large body of research shows multiple health benefits from contact with nature, ranging from stress reduction to an improved immune system and even improved academic achievement in children.

But not everyone is getting these benefits. Some people have feelings of fear, dislike or disgust towards animals and nature. The phenomenon, biophobia, has been somewhat overlooked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
