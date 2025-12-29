Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to combat the post-Christmas slump

By Jolanta Burke, Associate Professor, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
For many people, the run-up to Christmas is filled with excitement and anticipation. For others, it can quietly tip into something more difficult. A drop in mood is particularly common after Christmas, especially in the final week of the year and the first days of the new one. Understanding why this happens can help make that emotional dip easier to manage.

The post-Christmas blues are closely linked to the brain’s reward system. Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that allow brain cells to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Choosing a career? In a fast-changing job market, listen to your inner self – counsellor
~ Festive maths puzzles – answers and explanations
~ Five myths about learning a new language – busted
~ Biophobia: why some people hate nature – and what you can do about it
~ The health benefits of swearing
~ Are we the Martians? The intriguing idea that life on Earth began on the red planet
~ Japanese pop culture is sexually explicit, but sex education is wanting
~ Emma Johnston was a visionary scientist, environmentalist and leader, with an abiding hope for humanity
~ Donald Trump’s first step to becoming a would-be autocrat – hijacking a party
~ With every extinction, we lose not just a species but a treasure trove of knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter