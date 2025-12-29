Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japanese pop culture is sexually explicit, but sex education is wanting

By Jo Carter
Japan’s challenge is to reconcile the desire to preserve creative and erotic expression with the need to ensure that public spaces respect the differences among humankind.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Choosing a career? In a fast-changing job market, listen to your inner self – counsellor
~ Festive maths puzzles – answers and explanations
~ Five myths about learning a new language – busted
~ Biophobia: why some people hate nature – and what you can do about it
~ How to combat the post-Christmas slump
~ The health benefits of swearing
~ Are we the Martians? The intriguing idea that life on Earth began on the red planet
~ Emma Johnston was a visionary scientist, environmentalist and leader, with an abiding hope for humanity
~ Donald Trump’s first step to becoming a would-be autocrat – hijacking a party
~ With every extinction, we lose not just a species but a treasure trove of knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter